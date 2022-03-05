MLS / Matchday 2
BMO Field / 05.03.2022
Toronto FC
Rescheduled
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Toronto FC - New York Red Bulls Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
7
Toronto FCTOR
10101
