MLS / Matchday 12
BMO Field / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Toronto FC - Orlando City SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
12
Toronto FCTOR
1132611
