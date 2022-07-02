MLS / Matchday 21
BMO Field / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Toronto FC - Seattle Sounders FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
12
Toronto FCTOR
1753918
