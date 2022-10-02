Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Austin FC

MLS / Matchday 39
BC Place / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Austin FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
10
Vancouver Whitecaps FCVAN
321171440
