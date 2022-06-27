MLS / Matchday 19
BC Place / 27.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Advertisement
Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
CF MontréalCFM
1682626
3
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
4
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
7
New England RevolutionNER
1665523
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Toronto FC
1
1
Atlanta United FC
73'
CF Montréal
2
1
Charlotte FC
73'
Inter Miami CF
0
0
Minnesota United FC
46'
Houston Dynamo FC
2
0
Chicago Fire FC
Half-time

Follow the MLS live Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and New England Revolution with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 June 2022.

Catch the latest Vancouver Whitecaps FC and New England Revolution news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.