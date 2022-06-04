MLS / Matchday 16
BC Place / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Advertisement
Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Real Salt Lake

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1465323
5
Orlando City SCORL
1463521
Advertisement
Ad

Follow the MLS live Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.