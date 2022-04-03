MLS / Matchday 6
BC Place / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Advertisement
Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sporting Kansas City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
42208
3
Chicago Fire FCCHI
42208
4
Orlando City SCORL
52218
5
New York Red BullsNYR
42117
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chicago Fire FC
-
-
FC Dallas
20:30
Toronto FC
-
-
New York City FC
21:00
FC Cincinnati
-
-
CF Montréal
21:00
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Nashville SC
23:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.