Los Angeles FC - Charlotte FC

MLS / Matchday 29
Banc of California Stadium / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Statistics

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

Charlotte FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
New York Red Bulls
-
-
Orlando City SC
23:00
FC Cincinnati
-
-
Atlanta United FC
14/08
Philadelphia Union
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
14/08
New England Revolution
-
-
D.C. United
14/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between Los Angeles FC and Charlotte FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Los Angeles FC and Charlotte FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

