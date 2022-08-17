Los Angeles FC - D.C. United

MLS / Matchday 30
Banc of California Stadium / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
24173454
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
26109739
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
Follow the MLS live Football match between Los Angeles FC and D.C. United with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 17 August 2022.

Catch the latest Los Angeles FC and D.C. United news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

