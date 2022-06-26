MLS / Matchday 19
Banc of California Stadium / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Advertisement
Ad

Los Angeles FC - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
4
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
0
0
Sporting Kansas City
2'
D.C. United
-
-
Nashville SC
22:00
CF Montréal
-
-
Charlotte FC
26/06
Toronto FC
-
-
Atlanta United FC
26/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.