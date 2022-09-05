Los Angeles FC - Real Salt Lake

MLS / Matchday 34
Banc of California Stadium / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
28183757
2
Austin FCAUS
29156851
3
FC DallasDAL
301210846
4
Nashville SCNAS
30129945
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
291351144
6
Real Salt LakeRSL
28119842
