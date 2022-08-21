Minnesota United FC - Austin FC

MLS / Matchday 31
Allianz Field / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Minnesota United FC

Austin FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
25183457
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
27119742
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
