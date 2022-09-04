Nashville SC - Austin FC

MLS / Matchday 34
Geodis Park / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

Austin FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
28183757
2
Austin FCAUS
28156751
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
281351044
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
29119942
