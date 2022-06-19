MLS / Matchday 18
Geodis Park / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Nashville SC - Sporting Kansas City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
4
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
