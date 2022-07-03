MLS / Matchday 21
Gillette Stadium / 04.07.2022
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
FC Cincinnati
New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
6
FC CincinnatiCIN
1773724
7
New England RevolutionNER
1766524
