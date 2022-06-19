MLS / Matchday 18
Gillette Stadium / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
New England Revolution - Minnesota United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
6
New England RevolutionNER
1555520
Follow the MLS live Football match between New England Revolution and Minnesota United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest New England Revolution and Minnesota United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

