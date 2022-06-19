MLS / Matchday 18
Yankee Stadium / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Advertisement
Ad

New York City FC - Colorado Rapids

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Colorado Rapids

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

LA Galaxy
0
1
Portland Timbers
42'
New York Red Bulls
-
-
Toronto FC
19/06
CF Montréal
-
-
Austin FC
19/06
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Charlotte FC
19/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Colorado Rapids with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and Colorado Rapids news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.