New York City FC - D.C. United

MLS / Matchday 7
Red Bull Arena / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
28/09
Austin FC
1
0
Minnesota United FC
Charlotte FC
1
0
Atlanta United FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2
3
Portland Timbers

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and D.C. United with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and D.C. United news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.