New York City FC - FC Cincinnati

MLS / Matchday 35
Citi Field / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
29193760
2
Austin FCAUS
29156851
3
FC DallasDAL
301210846
4
Nashville SCNAS
30129945
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
291351144
