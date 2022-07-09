New York City FC - New England Revolution

MLS / Matchday 22
Yankee Stadium / 09.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
18113436
2
Austin FCAUS
18104434
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1885529
4
LA GalaxyLAG
1783627
5
FC DallasDAL
1876527
