New York City FC - New York Red Bulls

MLS / Matchday 38
Yankee Stadium / 17.09.2022
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
