New York Red Bulls - New York City FC

MLS / Matchday 24
Red Bull Arena / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
2084828
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Montréal
-
-
Toronto FC
17/07
Philadelphia Union
-
-
New England Revolution
17/07
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
17/07
Inter Miami CF
-
-
Charlotte FC
17/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest New York Red Bulls and New York City FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.