New York Red Bulls - Philadelphia Union

MLS / Matchday 34
Red Bull Arena / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
28183757
2
Austin FCAUS
28156751
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
281351044
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
29119942
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Minnesota United FC
-
-
FC Dallas
20:30
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
22:30
FC Cincinnati
-
-
Charlotte FC
04/09
Nashville SC
-
-
Austin FC
04/09

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.