Philadelphia Union - Chicago Fire FC

MLS / Matchday 29
Subaru Park / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York Red Bulls
-
-
Orlando City SC
23:00
FC Cincinnati
-
-
Atlanta United FC
14/08
New England Revolution
-
-
D.C. United
14/08
Toronto FC
-
-
Portland Timbers
14/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.