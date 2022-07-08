Philadelphia Union - D.C. United

MLS / Matchday 22
Subaru Park / 09.07.2022
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
D.C. United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
18113436
2
Austin FCAUS
18104434
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1885529
4
LA GalaxyLAG
1783627
5
FC DallasDAL
1876527
