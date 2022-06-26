MLS / Matchday 19
Subaru Park / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Philadelphia Union - New York City FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
4
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
