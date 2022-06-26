MLS / Matchday 19
Providence Park / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Advertisement
Ad

Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Colorado Rapids

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
4
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
Sporting Kansas City
20:00
D.C. United
-
-
Nashville SC
22:00
CF Montréal
-
-
Charlotte FC
26/06
Toronto FC
-
-
Atlanta United FC
26/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.