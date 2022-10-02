Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC

MLS / Matchday 39
Providence Park / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Los Angeles FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
331312851
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
6
Portland TimbersPOR
321113846
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colorado Rapids
0
0
FC Dallas
29'
Charlotte FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
22:30
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New York Red Bulls
02/10
CF Montréal
-
-
D.C. United
02/10

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.