Portland Timbers - San Jose Earthquakes

MLS / Matchday 25
Providence Park / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
20133442
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
2196633
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
5
Nashville SCNAS
2186730
8
Portland TimbersPOR
2169627
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
2057822
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York City FC
-
-
Inter Miami CF
24/07
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New England Revolution
24/07
FC Cincinnati
-
-
Nashville SC
24/07
Orlando City SC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
24/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 24 July 2022.

Catch the latest Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.