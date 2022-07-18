Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS / Matchday 24
Providence Park / 18.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
21125441
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
4
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
9
Portland TimbersPOR
2068626
10
Vancouver Whitecaps FCVAN
2074925
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Inter Miami CF
2
2
Charlotte FC
92'
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Orlando City SC
20:00
New York Red Bulls
-
-
New York City FC
22:00
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
18/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 18 July 2022.

Catch the latest Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.