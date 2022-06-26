MLS / Matchday 19
Rio Tinto Stadium / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Real Salt Lake - Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
4
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
11
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1445517
