Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas

MLS / Matchday 25
Rio Tinto Stadium / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
20133442
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
2196633
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
5
Nashville SCNAS
2186730
6
FC DallasDAL
2178629
