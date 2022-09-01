Real Salt Lake - Minnesota United FC

MLS / Matchday 33
Rio Tinto Stadium / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
6
Real Salt LakeRSL
27109839
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Philadelphia Union
-
-
Atlanta United FC
01/09
New England Revolution
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
01/09
Toronto FC
-
-
LA Galaxy
01/09
CF Montréal
-
-
New York Red Bulls
01/09

Follow the MLS live Football match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.