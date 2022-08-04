San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF

MLS / Matchday 27
Earthquakes Stadium / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Statistics

Recent matches

San Jose Earthquakes

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
23135544
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
FC DallasDAL
2498735
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2397734
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
2258923
