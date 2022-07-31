San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake

MLS / Matchday 26
Earthquakes Stadium / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
21143445
2
Austin FCAUS
22125541
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
22104834
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
2157922
Follow the MLS live Football match between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 31 July 2022.

