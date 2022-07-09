Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers

MLS / Matchday 22
Lumen Field / 09.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Seattle Sounders FC

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
18113436
2
Austin FCAUS
18104434
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1885529
4
LA GalaxyLAG
1783627
5
FC DallasDAL
1876527
7
Seattle Sounders FCSEA
1782726
10
Portland TimbersPOR
1958623
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Philadelphia Union
-
-
D.C. United
09/07
Los Angeles FC
-
-
LA Galaxy
09/07
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-
-
Minnesota United FC
09/07
New York City FC
-
-
New England Revolution
09/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 9 July 2022.

Catch the latest Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.