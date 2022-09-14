Sporting Kansas City - D.C. United

MLS / Matchday 37
Children's Mercy Park / 14.09.2022
Sporting Kansas City
Not started
-
-
D.C. United
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
30193860
2
Austin FCAUS
30156951
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Portland TimbersPOR
311112845
12
Sporting Kansas CitySKC
30871531
