Sporting Kansas City - Los Angeles FC

MLS / Matchday 25
Children's Mercy Park / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
20133442
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
2196633
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
5
Nashville SCNAS
2186730
14
Sporting Kansas CitySKC
22551220
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York City FC
-
-
Inter Miami CF
24/07
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New England Revolution
24/07
FC Cincinnati
-
-
Nashville SC
24/07
Orlando City SC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
24/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 July 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.