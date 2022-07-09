Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC

MLS / Matchday 22
BC Place / 09.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
18113436
2
Austin FCAUS
18104434
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1885529
4
LA GalaxyLAG
1783627
5
FC DallasDAL
1876527
8
Minnesota United FCMNU
1873824
9
Vancouver Whitecaps FCVAN
1873824
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Philadelphia Union
-
-
D.C. United
09/07
Los Angeles FC
-
-
LA Galaxy
09/07
New York City FC
-
-
New England Revolution
09/07
Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
Portland Timbers
09/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Minnesota United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 9 July 2022.

Catch the latest Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Minnesota United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.