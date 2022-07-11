Wayne Rooney is set to become the new DC United manager following his departure from Derby County , according to reports.

Images published in the early hours of Monday morning show Rooney arriving at Dulles Airport in Washington, DC, as speculation grew in the American media that the former Everton and Manchester United man was making a return to the Major League Soccer outfit.

Ad

The story, initially broken by Pablo Iglesias Maurer and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, details that whilst Rooney's proposed move back to the United States is close, no contract has been signed just yet.

World Cup Southgate receives dreaded vote of confidence – The Warm-Up 22/06/2022 AT 05:44

Rooney is no stranger to DC United, having played for the club between 2018 and 2020.

In 48 league appearances for the Black-and-Red, Rooney, often sporting the captain's armband, scored 23 goals. But it will be in a much different leadership role that he makes his return.

His managerial career, statistically, has been disappointing, with a relegation on his CV.

However, he worked under tough of constraints at Derby, with a threadbare squad boasting academy graduates and EFL journeymen.

And Rooney earned plenty of plaudits for his side's battling displays and unwillingness to give up against not one, but two points deductions last season.

Premier League 'I’m looking forward to the challenge' – Kane relishing Haaland, Nunez rivalry 13/06/2022 AT 16:50