Modric and Bale to miss Real's trip to Galatasaray

None of them played in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca, Real's first La Liga loss of the season.

Modric and Bale both picked up knocks on international duty while Vazquez has been out since the start of the month.

Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal, all of whom also missed the Mallorca defeat, return to the squad.

Kroos has been carrying an injury while Hazard missed the Mallorca trip because of the birth of his fourth child. Carvajal was rested. Real Madrid have managed only one point from their first two Group A games in the Champions League.

"We know what we're playing for," Zidane said of Tuesday's trip. "We need to play to win because there's no other option there. We need to focus on winning on Tuesday." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)