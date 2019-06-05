Mohamed Diame to leave Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The former Senegal international, who made over 100 appearances across three years with the Magpies, has not been offered a new deal.

Newcastle announced their released list on their official website and confirmed Diame’s current contract expires at the end of June.

“Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here,” said manager Rafael Benitez.

“He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future.”

Newcastle signed Diame from Hull for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016.

Diame arrived in England from Rayo Vallecano when joining Wigan in 2009 and also had a spell at West Ham.

He scored eight goals in 103 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Winger Cal Roberts, who scored in his only first-team appearance this season, in the FA Cup replay win at Blackburn in January, will also leave St James’ Park.

Josef Yarney, Tyrique Bartlett, Juanito, Otto Huuhtanen and Stefan O’Connor, plus scholars Max Allen, Thomas Cole, Sam Joyce and Deece Kasinga Madia have all been released.

New deals have been offered to Tom Allan, Owen Bailey, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis Cass, Liam Gibson, Nathan Harker, Mo Sangare and Oliver Walters, plus second-year scholars Ryan Barrett, Dan Langley and Jack Young.