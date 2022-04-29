Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named Football of the Year by the Football Writers' Association, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is the newly crowned Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Salah took 48 per cent of the men’s vote to win the award for the second time, having first picked up the trophy in 2018.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne finished in second place, while West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice came third.

Salah’s impressive haul of 22 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League has helped Liverpool to be in with a chance of winning the title, as they sit just one point behind champions Manchester City with five games of the season left.

It is looking likely that this award will be the first of several pieces of silverware the Egyptian forward will be picking up, with him also being the top flight’s top scorer. He is five goals ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung-Min Son in the race for the golden boot. Salah also leads the statistics for the most Premier League assists this season - with one more to his name than his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kerr dominated the women’s vote, taking the trophy with 40 per cent of voters favouring the Women’s Super League top scorer.

She’s got 18 goals for the season for Emma Hayes’ team, who are on course to win their third consecutive league title after Kerr’s winner secured a 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema came second, while Lauren Hemp of Manchester City was in third place.

Speaking about this year’s winners, FWA chair Carrie Brown said, Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.”

"The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members”, she said.

Salah and Kerr will be presented with their awards at the Footballer of the Year dinner on May 5.

