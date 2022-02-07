Mohamed Salah is reportedly keen to return to Liverpool training on Tuesday and make himself available for Thursday’s game against Leicester.

Ad

It might be expected that Salah would have a few days off considering each of Egypt’s four knockout matches at the tournament went to extra-time.

Premier League We still want Carvalho, says Klopp 04/02/2022 AT 10:38

However, according to the Times he is eager to put his AFCON disappointment behind him by quickly diving back into club football.

While Mane has been celebrating after netting Senegal’s winning penalty in the shootout, Salah has reportedly indicated he will be back at training on Tuesday.

He will then be assessed by Liverpool’s medical team, who will determine if he is in good enough condition to play against Leicester.

Salah has played seven games since January 11 and has spent more than 750 minutes on the pitch.

He was consoled after the final defeat by Mane, who reportedly is also hoping to play against Leicester.

Salah did not take a penalty in the shootout as Egypt missed two of their first four.

Liverpool have a busy schedule coming up as they have 10 matches across four competitions in the next month.

They have been boosted by the returns of Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara as well as the January signing of Luis Diaz.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Africa Cup of Nations Salah says Egypt 'have to make amends' for past losses 02/02/2022 AT 12:15