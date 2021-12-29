Egypt have named Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Trezeguet in their 2021 African Cup of Nations squad.

The tournament is currently set to run between January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon, with players set to leave their clubs after the first round of Premier League fixtures in the New Year.

Salah will be available for Liverpool's crucial match against Chelsea on January 2.

Trezeguet has not played for Aston Villa since April, but makes the squad after turning out for the U23 side in December.

Elneny will be available for Arsenal's home clash with Manchester City on New Year's Day before departing for Cameroon.

Premier League players heading to the tournament could miss up to three rounds of fixtures depending on how far their nation progresses in the tournament, as well as the third round of the FA Cup.

Former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz takes charge of Egypt as the nation try to capitalise on possessing one of the world's most gifted players in Salah.

They are among the favourites for the tournament, having won it seven times before, more than any other nation.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco, Egypt), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek, Egypt), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi, Egypt)

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek, Egypt), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future, Egypt), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly, Egypt), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek, Egypt), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids, Egypt), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England)

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England)

