Mohamed Salah pranked by Dejan Lovren as he arrives in Russia

New Zenit St Petersburg signing Dejan Lovren pranked his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.
New Manchester City player Ferran Torres said he 'dreams to be the best player in the world' as the Spaniard signed with Pep Guardiola's team.
Don Balon are reporting that Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Phil Foden in 2021.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are reportedly plotting a surprise summer swap deal with his former club Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has a small hope that Kylian Mbappe will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta.
A deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Milan is not impossible, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Prince William has spoken about his support for Aston Villa on an appearance on the BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast.