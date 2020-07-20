Monaco appoint Kovac as manager after sacking Moreno

July 20 (Reuters) - AS Monaco have appointed former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace the sacked Robert Moreno, the Ligue 1 team said.

Moreno, who replaced Leonardo Jardim in December, was dismissed at the weekend. Monaco finished the season ninth and 28 points behind Paris St Germain, who were named champions when the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"AS Monaco are pleased to announce the arrival of Niko Kovac as head coach. The Croatian has signed on a three-year contract with an option to extend," Monaco said in a statement https://www.asmonaco.com/en/niko-kovac-appointed-as-monaco-head-coach.

Kovac had joined Bayern in 2018 after a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the German Cup. He won the German Cup, Bundesliga and Super Cup with Bayern before leaving in November.

"Niko is recognised for his work both for the national team and ... in club environments, in the development of young talent, the management of experienced players and the ability to achieve very good results," Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said.

"I'm convinced that his experience and personality will help us achieve our goals. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

