Monaco salvage Ligue 1 status as Caen go down

The result left Monaco in 17th place with 36 points, two ahead of Dijon, who will play RC Lens in a promotion/relegation playoff after beating Toulouse 2-1 at home.

Caen will join already-relegated basement side En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 2 next season after a 1-0 home loss to Girondins de Bordeaux left them second from bottom on 33 points.

Champions PSG finished the season with a 3-1 defeat at mid-table Stade de Reims. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)