Monaco v PSG postponed due to bad weather

"Following a decision by the Monaco authorities, the game between Monaco and Paris St Germain, scheduled today at 2100 (2000GMT), is cancelled and will be played at a later date because of the weather conditions," Monaco said in a statement.

Torrential rain and the risk of flooding prompted local authorities to issue a red warning in the region.

PSG lead the standings with 33 points from 14 games with Monaco in 14th place on 18 points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)