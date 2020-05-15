Football

Montpellier captain Hilton, 42, extends contract to 2021

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 15 (Reuters) - Montpellier captain Vitorino Hilton has signed a one-year contract extension at the age of 42 that will keep him at the club until 2021, the French Ligue 1 side said on Friday.

Hilton, who signed for Montpellier in 2011, has made 321 appearances for the club, winning the league title in 2011-12. The Brazilian centre back's contract was set to expire on June 30.

"This is the most beautiful contract because I think it will be my last," he said in a statement on the club's website https://www.mhscfoot.com/articles/2019-2020/equipe-pro/prolongation-de-hilton-cest-la-plus-belle.

"I had a dream of playing until I was 40 years old and to have the opportunity to keep playing at 43 is exceptional for me."

Hilton made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, including all 28 Ligue 1 matches, before the season was suspended and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. League leaders Paris St Germain were crowned champions. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

